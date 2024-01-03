India Ratings raises India's FY24 GDP growth estimate to 6.7%

India Ratings and Research on Wednesday raised its estimate for India's GDP growth in FY2023-24 to 6.7% from its earlier projection of 6.2%, citing higher-than-expected growth during the September quarter, and sustained government expenditure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rating agency, part of the Fitch Group, however, cautioned that India's economy faces challenges from slowing exports and risks to global growth amid the monetary policy tightening pursued by the central banks in advanced economies.

"The tighter monetary policies would translate into global inflation declining to 6.9% in 2023 and 5.8% in 2024 (2022: 8.7%). Another risk that may impact global growth and trade, especially through disruptions in the supply chain, is the volatile geopolitical situation," India Ratings said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in October, India Ratings had raised its projection for India's GDP growth in FY24 to 6.2% from 5.9%.

India's economy shot past expectations to clock an impressive 7.6% growth in the July-September quarter, retaining its crown as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. That growth was a major step-up from the September 2022 quarter, when India's GDP grew at 6.3%.

During the April-June quarter of FY2024, India's economy expanded at 7.8%, boosted higher government and private capital expenditure and strong services growth. Encouraged by this, the Reserve Bank of India raised its projection for India's FY24 GDP growth to 7%, up from its earlier estimate of 6.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in October, the International Monetary Fund revised its forecast for India's economic growth in FY24 to 6.3%.

Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Goldman Sachs have also raised their forecasts for India's FY24 GDP growth, with the economy maintaining strong growth momentum during the first two-quarters of the ongoing fiscal year.

While India Ratings expects weaker global trade and economic growth to be reflected in India's export growth, it sees service exports flourishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest commerce ministry data, India's merchandise exports rose marginally to $33.90 billion in November, compared with $33.57 billion in October.

Meanwhile, imports declined to $54.48 billion during November, against the $65.03 billion recorded in October, leading to merchandise trade deficit falling from $31.46 billion in October to $20.58 million in November.

Services exports stood still in November at $28.69 billion, while imports fell to $13.40 billion in November from $14.32 billion in the previous month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Ratings expects India's current account deficit to narrow to 1.3% of GDP in FY24 from 2.0% in FY23, in response to the evolving domestic and global demand conditions.

"Due to the uncertain external demand, merchandise exports are expected to fall 9.3% yoy in FY24 (FY23: 6.3%) and goods imports are expected to fall 7.9% yoy (owing to softening of global commodity prices) (16.6%)," it said.

"Therefore, the trade deficit is estimated to come in at $260.7 billion (7.3% of GDP), but sustained remittances and software exports, as in the past, would provide relief to the current account," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

