India Ratings revises India's FY24 GDP growth estimates to 6.2%
The Indian economy grew at 7.8% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year on higher government and private capital expenditure, and strong services growth
New Delhi: India Ratings and Research on Wednesday revised India's GDP growth estimate for FY24 to 6.2% from 5.9% projected earlier, citing sustained government capex, deleveraged balance sheet of corporates and banking sector, and the prospect of a new private corporate capex cycle.