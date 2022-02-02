India has recieved FDI (foreign direct investment) inflow of $54.10 billion in April-November period of the current financial year, according to the data released by the government on Wednesday.

The government reviews the FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes significant changes from time to time, to ensure that India remains attractive and investor friendly destination.

The government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route. To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing Ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom, the ministry of commerce said in a statement.

According to the data, FDI equity inflows during April-November 2021 was $39.26 billion. It was $43.85 billion during April-November 2020.

Sectors that attracted maximum inflows during the period include computer software and hardware ($9 billion), automobile ($5.84 billion), services ($4.95 billion), education ($2.8 billion), trading ($2.79 billion), construction (infrastructure) activities ($1.48 billion), metallurgical industries ($1.35 billion), and defence industries ($2.19 million).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.