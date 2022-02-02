India receives FDI inflows worth $54.1 bn during Apr-Nov

The government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route. To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing Ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom, the ministry of commerce said in a statement.

