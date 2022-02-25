India receives total FDI $60.3 billion during April-December 2021: Govt data

According to a UNCTAD report in January 2022, India recorded a 26 per cent decline in FDI in 2021 as compared with the previous year since large mergers and acquisitions deals recorded in 2020 were not repeated. This was amidst a rebound in global FDI flows in 2021, up 77 per cent to an estimated USD 1.65 trillion, from $929 billion in 2020, surpassing their pre-COVID-19 level. The drop in FDI flows to India is also noted by a study by PHD Chamber which highlights net FDI inflows to India at USD 21.2 billion in the first half of 2021-22, lower than USD 23.9 billion in the first half of FY 2020-21. Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of USD 4.3 billion in H1:2021-22 as compared with USD 7.6 billion a year ago, the report shows.