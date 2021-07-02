New Delhi: India has recorded its highest-ever merchandise exports of $95 billion in the first quarter of FY22, with shipments in June clocking $32 billion. This is 85% higher than that in the June quarter of FY21 and 18% higher than in Q1FY20.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal said India recorded all-time high exports despite the severity of the covid pandemic. "This gives us a glimpse of things to come. We all will now make a concerted effort to achieve the target of $400 billion merchandise exports in FY22," he said briefing reporters.

Commerce secretary BVR Subramanian said India’s highest exports in any year so far have been $330 billion in FY19. “We are preparing a detailed work programme to achieve $400 billion exports target for FY22 by setting targets for sectors and countries. We will provide the details by end of this month," he added.

Subramanian said the government has set a merchandise exports target of $500 billion for FY23 and $1 trillion in next five years' time. “So in next six years, services exports will be $500 billion and merchandise exports will be $1 trillion. With annual $1.5 trillion total exports, India will have a significant share in world trade," he added.

Goyal said his ministry is looking at further simplification of special economic zone (SEZ) rules. “We are in discussions with revenue department to allow SEZs to do business with domestic tariff area. We have to keep in mind that the advantages that SEZs have got, the industry in the domestic tariff area should not have any unfair disadvantage. Both revenue and commerce are in constructive discussion on how to find a balance between the two and a solution on the matter will be found soon," he added.

On Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products, Goyal said it is at a very advanced stage and the government will be notifying the rates shortly.





