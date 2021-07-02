India records highest-ever exports in June quarter

Goyal said his ministry is looking at further simplification of special economic zone (SEZ) rules. “We are in discussions with revenue department to allow SEZs to do business with domestic tariff area. We have to keep in mind that the advantages that SEZs have got, the industry in the domestic tariff area should not have any unfair disadvantage. Both revenue and commerce are in constructive discussion on how to find a balance between the two and a solution on the matter will be found soon," he added.