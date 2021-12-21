2 min read.Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 07:50 PM ISTReuters
Crude refiners processed 5.25 million barrels per day (21.48 million tonnes) last month, up 5.9% from 4.96 million bpd in October, the data showed.
Indian refiners' crude throughput in November was the highest since February 2020, government data showed on Tuesday, as hopes of a steady uptick in demand at the world's third-biggest oil consumer prompted refiners to operate at full capacity.
Refiners processed 5.25 million barrels per day (21.48 million tonnes) last month, up 5.9% from 4.96 million bpd in October, the data showed. On a year-on-year basis, throughput rose about 3.4%.
Technical issues and delays at refineries and oil fields may have caused the dip, but higher natural gas output could be good for India's finances amid a rally in global gas prices due to an energy crunch, Ul Haq added.
Compared with November 2020, natural gas output jumped 23.1% to 2.87 billion cubic metres, but was still lower than the targeted production of 3.29 billion cubic metres, data showed.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
