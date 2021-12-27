India regains top rank among EMs but faces Omicron threat

However, inflationary risks in the upcoming months due to vagaries of food prices, high fuel costs, and supply-chain issues have seemingly forced the central bank to start normalizing the loose policy. The RBI has shown concern over the Omicron variant, but inflation is likely to surpass the 6% mark from December itself, putting pressure on the central bank to hike the policy repo rate sooner than later. With the western countries, including the US Fed, already having turned more hawkish, risks of flight of foreign investments out of the country are alive. India has so far shrugged off such an impact, unlike its emerging market peers, but the story may change in coming months.