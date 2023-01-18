India reiterates its position as a resilient economy, providing stable policy to global investors at WEF

NEW DELHI :In line with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) theme ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, India reiterated its position as a resilient economy with a strong leadership providing stable policy to the global investors, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI :In line with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) theme ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, India reiterated its position as a resilient economy with a strong leadership providing stable policy to the global investors, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
India’s focus areas at WEF 2023 are investment opportunities, infrastructural landscape and its inclusive and sustainable growth story.
India’s focus areas at WEF 2023 are investment opportunities, infrastructural landscape and its inclusive and sustainable growth story.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“Taking forward the strategy and presence of India during WEF Annual Meeting, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken the initiative to further strengthen India’s presence through three lounges with focus on investment opportunity, sustainability and inclusive approach to compliment economic growth," the ministry added.
In addition, the presence of State lounges of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana along with business lounges of HCL, Wipro, Infosys and TCS will add strength to India’s presence on the Davos promenade.
“The entire India contingent of the central government, state government, businesses and officials have put together a common front to present India at the global state," the ministry said.
The India lounge is the focal point of all business engagements taking place on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.
“In line with the Government of India’s priorities, the India Lounge has organized sessions, roundtables & fireside chats on India’s growth wave, energy transition, the transforming infrastructure landscape, rising digitalization, fintech, healthcare, electronic & semiconductor supply chain & startup ecosystem," the ministry added.
The Inclusivity lounge at Promenade 63 at World Economic Forum redefines the Davos narrative with the vision of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for inclusivity.
“Traditionally only select few big businesses were present at Davos. In 2023, India at Davos has a special lounge that represents the voice of the smaller enterprises, individual artisans, women self-help groups, specially-abled etc. The lounge showcases hand-made products that represent years of rich Indian heritage and cultural history and generations of craftsmanship," the ministry said.
India Sustainability Lounge showcases new and emerging technologies in the country that are set to address the climate change issues faced round the world.
“It also shows leadership in combating climate change and meeting the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs), as is reflected in many of its developmental schemes. India will be showcasing the technologies through five broad themes," the ministry added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.