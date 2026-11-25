India has rejected the US' claims of structural excess capacity, which Washigton is citing to impose fresh tariffs on 14 economies. On Wednesday, India said that it does not have structural excess capacity in any sector, and that it continues to be committed to conclude the trade deal with the US as early as possible.

"Government of India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation...," the Indian government said in a statement, as it added that the notice is "currently under examination."

"India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the statement also said.

US to cap India tariff at 17% if trade deal is reached The US has said that if a trade deal is reached with India, then it will cap its tariffs imposed on New Delhi to 17%, and that if the deal does not materialise, tariffs will increase to 25%.

The announcement was made by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday.

The Indian government's statement in the wake of this news also stated that the Modi government is committed to getting the trade deal finalised: "Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026, and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026," it said.

India, in its negotiations with the US on the trade deal, has been insisting on a competitive advantage over its Asian rivals, a demand that Washington has addressed in the tariff proposals.

The GTRI, while commenting on this proposal by the US government, has said that the under Section 301 excess-capacity investigations recreate the reciprocal-tariff regime under a new name, engineered to bait trading partners into signing one-sided, expensive trade deals rather than genuinely addressing structural industrial overproduction, as per a report by PTI.

By deploying a dual-rate structure - threatening steep baseline tariffs against countries that refuse a pact while offering lower rates to those that sign - Washington reclaims the bargaining power to impose duties at will and extract unilateral concessions, allowing a government to secure tariff relief even if the industrial capacity that prompted the investigation remains unchanged, it said.

"Under the proposal, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalized --offering a calculated 1 per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a 3 per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate) - while rising up to 25 per cent without a deal, alongside the risk that an adverse USTR ruling could bring further duties or import quotas," it added.