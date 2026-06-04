India remains among fastest-growing economies despite global uncertainty: Minister Prasada

NEW DELHI: India remains among the world's fastest-growing major economies despite persistent global uncertainties, minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada said on Thursday, underscoring the country's long-term focus on trade, manufacturing, innovation and technology.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Global Business Research Conference (GBRC) 2026 at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Prasada said India's strategy is aimed at strengthening its economic resilience amid an increasingly volatile global environment.

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Prasada said India's progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and global trade partnerships reflected its growing role in the world economy.

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Addressing academics, policymakers and industry experts at the conference, themed Managing Business Amidst Worldwide Turbulence, Prasada also highlighted the importance of research institutions in supporting policymaking and economic growth.

"IIFT has made significant contributions in generating research-driven insights, developing future business leaders and supporting India's integration with global markets," he said, adding that the conference deliberations could generate recommendations useful for policymakers.

The two-day conference has brought together academicians, management educators, researchers and industry experts from India and abroad to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing businesses amid geopolitical and economic turbulence.

IIFT vice-chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi said geopolitical shifts, changing trade dynamics and technological disruptions, particularly in artificial intelligence, are reshaping the global business landscape.

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"As countries strengthen economic resilience and expand international partnerships, research and evidence-based policy inputs have become increasingly important," Joshi said.

He said the conference reflects IIFT's commitment to promoting academic research and dialogue on global trade, business competitiveness and economic development.

A key session at the event, titled "BRICS Amid Geopolitical Turbulence in a Multipolar World", will examine the role of BRICS economies in shaping global economic governance and international trade architecture.

The conference also includes Directors' Conclaves on internationalisation strategies for business schools, the use of artificial intelligence in management education, innovation and entrepreneurship, and pedagogy in a changing geopolitical environment.

Research papers are being presented across disciplines including finance, marketing, strategy, international trade, supply chain management, information technology, analytics and public policy.

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Participants include senior academic leaders from institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), IIT Bombay, the Indian School of Business (ISB), Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, BIMTECH, Delhi School of Economics and the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

The conference will conclude on 5 June with a valedictory session and awards for outstanding research papers, poster presentations and doctoral research contributions.