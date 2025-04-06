Brain gain: Skilled Indians are fuelling India’s remittance surge
SummaryFive high-income countries—the US, the UK, Singapore, Canada, and Australia—accounted for about 52% of India’s remittances in 2023-24, while hosting around 36% of all Indian migrants.
India is the world’s largest recipient of remittances, with $119.5 billion received in 2023. India also has the largest stock of international migrants in the world, estimated by the United Nations at 18.5 million in 2024, followed by China at 11.7 million. But while India has been a big recipient of remittances for a couple of decades now, shifts are unfolding within.