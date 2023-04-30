India reports 5,874 new covid cases, 25 deaths2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM IST
While the daily positivity rate has reached 3.31%, the weekly positivity rate remains at 4.25%.
Covid-19 cases declined on Sunday with India reporting 5,874 new infections and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed. The trajectory of active cases also declined to 49,015. While the daily positivity rate has reached 3.31%, the weekly positivity rate remains at 4.25%.
