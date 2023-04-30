Covid-19 cases declined on Sunday with India reporting 5,874 new infections and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed. The trajectory of active cases also declined to 49,015. While the daily positivity rate has reached 3.31%, the weekly positivity rate remains at 4.25%.

In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 531,533 covid related deaths.

The trajectory of covid cases is falling gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 1,407 active cases, while Kerala has 11,123 active cases. Maharashtra has 4,079 active cases, Gujarat 1,301 cases, Delhi has recorded 3,440 cases, Tamil Nadu has 2,928 active cases; Himachal Pradesh reported 1,136 cases, Haryana 3,965 cases, Chhattisgarh 2,567 cases, Rajasthan 2,830 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 2,981 cases and West Bengal 2,150 so far.

Health experts say that currently those individuals, who are elderly and have comorbid conditions, are getting admitted to hospitals. So, people should take their booster dose if not done yet, they added.

With uptick in the trend of covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the covid-19 variant responsible for the surge. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection), therefore, the present covid-19 variants will not be able cause hospitalization and severity as it is mild in nature. However, government has suggested people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

Around 4.43 crore people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.70 %.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry directed the state/UT government to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The health ministry advised to the state governments to examine the situation of covid-19 at micro level (district &sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

The government has asked the states to follow the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination strategy. Around 177,281 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.66 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 3,167 vaccine doses were administered.