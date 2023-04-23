India reports over 10,000 new covid cases, 29 deaths in a day2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:07 AM IST
- Scientists said that the XBB.1.16 variant of covid-19 is responsible for the present surge in cases in the country.
NEW DELHI : India has reported a sharp rise of 10,112 covid cases and 29 deaths on Sunday taking the number of active cases to 67,806. While the daily positivity rate has reached 7.03%, the weekly positivity rate remains at 5.43 %.
