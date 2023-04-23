NEW DELHI : India has reported a sharp rise of 10,112 covid cases and 29 deaths on Sunday taking the number of active cases to 67,806. While the daily positivity rate has reached 7.03%, the weekly positivity rate remains at 5.43 %.

In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported to more than 44.9 million cases and 531,329 covid related deaths.

The trajectory of covid cases has increased gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 2,172 active cases while Kerala has 17,439 active cases. Maharashtra has 6,167 active cases, Gujarat with 1,917 cases, Delhi has recorded 6,271 cases, Tamil Nadu has 3,676 active cases; Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,719 cases, Haryana 5,672, Chhattisgarh 3,084, Rajasthan 3,780 and Uttar Pradesh with 4,923 cases so far.

Scientists said that the XBB.1.16 variant of covid-19 is responsible for the present surge in infections in the country. However, people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection), and therefore, the present covid-19 variants will not be able cause hospitalization and severity as it is mild in nature, the scientists said.

However, government has suggested people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

Around 4,42,92,854 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.66%.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry directed the state/UT governments to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The health ministry advised the state governments to examine the situation of covid-19 at micro level (district &sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

The government has asked the states to follow the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination strategy. Around 1,43,899 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.54 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,947 vaccine doses were administered.