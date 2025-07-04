‘India reserves right to suspend…’: Govt retaliates to Trump's auto tariffs, proposes counter duties at WTO

The Indian government has proposed to levy retaliatory duties against the United States under World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms as a safeguard measure against American tariffs on the automobile sector.

"The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations would take the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States," PTI quoted a notification of the WTO.

"India reserves the right to suspend concessions or other obligations", the WTO notification added.

The government has informed the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods about its plan to suspend concessions and other obligations under specific provisions of the global trade body.