India's retail inflation rebounds in August but stays within RBI’s target band

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation picked up in August after sliding to an eight-year low in July, though it stayed well within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target band, keeping the door open for interest rate cuts if economic growth falters.

Consumer prices rose 2.07% year-on-year in August, provisional data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Friday, up from a revised 1.61% in July (earlier estimated at 1.55%). Economists polled by Mint had expected a slightly higher print of 2.2%.

Food prices continued to weigh on headline inflation, with food inflation staying in negative territory at –0.69% in August compared with –1.76% in July, underscoring the deflationary drag from cheaper food items.

Even with the uptick, inflation remains far below the 3.65% recorded in August 2024 and comfortably within the RBI’s 2-4% target range, offering policymakers space to loosen policy if growth loses momentum.

Food prices remain subdued Price trends across food categories were mixed in August. Cereal inflation eased to 2.7% from 3.03% in July, while milk and dairy products slowed slightly to 2.63% from 2.74%. Fruit inflation cooled to 11.65% from 14.42%, and vegetable deflation narrowed to –15.92% from –20.69% a month earlier.

Protein-rich foods turned costlier: meat and fish prices rose 1.48% after contracting in July, while egg inflation climbed to 3.12% from 2.26%. Pulses saw sharper gains at 14.53%, up from 13.76%. The steepest rise came from oils and fats, which surged 21.24% in August compared with 19.24% in July. Sugar and confectionery inflation also firmed to 3.73% from 3.28%.

Outside the food basket, price pressures were softer. Inflation in clothing and footwear slipped to 2.33% from 2.50%.

“As we anticipated, inflation bottomed in July, with consumer prices rising at a faster clip in August on the back of fading base effects, solid demand, and weakening rupee. Among all, food deflation narrowed, reflecting higher prices of produce, proteins, and oils,” said Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch, Head of Asia-Pacific Economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Going forward, we expect inflation to accelerate further in the coming months, although the effects of GST rate cuts should lower the pace of acceleration from October onwards, keeping the headline inflation rate within or near the central bank’s 4% target range midpoint through the end of 2025,” she said.

S&P now expects India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation to average 3.3% in FY26, lower than the 3.5% it had projected before the GST rate rationalization announced earlier this month.

“More broadly, India’s inflation remains below trend, which is likely to support private demand and facilitate additional monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India, partially mitigating the impact of tariff-related uncertainty on growth,” Luchnikava-Schorsch added.

GST cut impact on inflation The GST Council, in its 56th meeting on 3 September, approved a sweeping rate rationalisation package—its most significant overhaul of the indirect tax system since the Goods and Services Tax was rolled out in 2017.

GST rates were largely consolidated into two slabs—5% and 18%. Goods from the old 12% and 28% slabs moved to lower rates, essential items were exempted, and a 40% rate implemented for “sin” and luxury goods.

The revised rates will take effect from 22 September, coinciding with the start of the Hindu festival Navaratri.

“The GST benefits on FMCG products as well as household goods (2.5%) will be felt partly in September and largely from October onwards. Other services like education (3.6%), recreation (2.2%), and transport and communication (1.9%) registered modest inflation numbers, which will also be the trend going forward,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda.

“Inflation of clothing and footwear was 2.3% and is likely to go down again from October with the GST revisions. Putting all these numbers and the GST effect together, it does look like inflation will average around 3.1% for the year,” he added.

Rate cut? At its August bi-monthly policy review, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5% and maintained a neutral stance.

The central bank also retained its FY26 GDP growth forecast at 6.5%, while lowering its inflation projection for the year from 3.7% to 3.1%. The RBI had initially forecast 6.7% growth for FY26 but revised it down in April, citing risks from rising trade and policy volatility.

“We assert the RBI’s focus on one-year-ahead expected inflation appears increasingly misplaced in an evolving world—particularly as the global landscape continues to shift toward a disinflationary bias in Asia,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

“Ahead, we think downside risks to growth will become increasingly evident with global resets and monetary easing led by the Federal Reserve, and could open up space for rate cuts later in the year—even though the MPC seems to have raised the bar for further easing,” she added.

Core inflation inches up marginally Core inflation—consumer prices excluding food and beverages, fuel and light, and petrol and diesel for vehicles—edged up slightly to 4.3% in August 2025 from 4.2% in July, staying within the narrow range seen over the past seven months, said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA Ltd..

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation does not publish a separate figure for core inflation.

“The sequential build-up in prices has been quite modest in the ongoing fiscal year so far, with the headline index rising by just 2.6% between March 2025 and August 2025. This has been aided by a relatively benign uptick in food prices, amid healthy crop output in the last two cropping seasons, as well as an upbeat outlook for the ongoing kharif crop,” Nayar said.