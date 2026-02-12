India's retail inflation inches up to 2.75% in January under new CPI 2024 series

India’s retail inflation rose for the third successive month in January, data released by the statistics ministry on Thursday showed.

This was the first set of data based on the new consumer price index (CPI) series with 2024 as the base year. It showed that inflation firmed up owing to a moderation in negative food inflation and an uptick in core inflation.

At 2.75%, the CPI-based inflation value hit a high in January. The comparable figure was 1.17% in December and 0.49% in November under the CPI 2012 series. Last January, CPI inflation came in at a high of 4.31% under the previous series, but declined steadily thereafter and built up an unfavourable base.

Despite the rise, the January print was below the estimates of economists, who had flagged a bottoming out of food prices and early signs of firming up inflationary pressures.

While CPI-based inflation has been at the lower band of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% target range in six of the past seven months, the central bank kept key policy rates unchanged in its latest monetary policy move.

New CPI series The sharp movement in CPI in January also reflects the base-year revisions for inflation for the very first time as India gets a new framework to measure retail inflation from this month. Starting with the January 2026 inflation print, the country has shifted to an updated CPI that better reflects how Indians spend their money today.

The new index, which will use 2024 as its base year, is built on spending patterns captured in the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), the statistics ministry said on Thursday.

The recalibrated weights for the CPI components under the new series have pushed up India’s headline inflation readings modestly, with the share of core items rising around 10 percentage points and volatile food prices getting a smaller say, according to economists’ estimates.

Also Read | In charts: How weights will change under the new CPI series

With the weight of food and beverages sharply reduced by nearly one-fifth of its current weightage of 45.86% of the CPI to 36.75% in the new series with 2024 as a base year, economists reckon the relatively higher core inflation recorded in recent months could raise the headline retail inflation at the margin. Core inflation is calculated by excluding the volatile components of CPI like food and energy, and was estimated to be around 4.6 per cent in December 2025, when overall retail inflation was 1.3%.

The new CPI series lowers food weight and raises housing’s share, reshaping inflation measurement, easing volatility, and altering how the RBI interprets headline inflation trends. Food items account for a large share of India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), meaning sharp swings in food prices often dominate headline inflation, pushing it up or down irrespective of broader price trends. From June 2025, food inflation turned negative, with prices consistently lower than a year earlier. This sharply pulled down headline CPI inflation, which fell to an all-time low of 0.25% in October 2025, alongside record-low food inflation of –5.02%.

Impact of new CPI weights According to experts, recalculating CPI with new weights but unchanged indices suggests overall CPI could be 20-30 basis points higher than under the current series when food inflation is low, and 20-30 basis points lower when food inflation is high.

Also Read | Good news for RBI: Inflation data to reflect consumption more accurately