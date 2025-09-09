India’s retail inflation likely inched up to 2.2% in August: Mint poll

India’s retail inflation likely inched up to 2.2% in August from 1.6% in July, driven by a modest rise in prices of select food items, even as low overall food inflation is expected to keep it near the lower end of the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation-target band, according to a Mint poll of 17 economists.

Economists polled expect Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to range between 1.7% and 2.5%. The official data is scheduled for release on 12 September.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, noted that while prices of tomatoes and onions saw an uptick, the overall number is likely to remain moderate, supported by a favourable base and subdued food inflation.

Also Read | RBI at fork in the road, experts back chasing headline inflation

Food, which accounts for nearly 40% of the CPI basket, has been the main factor pulling headline inflation down in recent months, even slipping into deflation in June and July. Any rise in certain food items is expected to be largely offset by easing prices of vegetables, pulses, and spices, economists said.

Risks to food inflation, however, remain. Heavy rains and flooding across parts of India could damage crops and push prices higher, even as recent broad-based goods and services tax (GST) cuts are expected to ease costs.

Also Read | Inflation targeting: What works can still be tweaked to do better

“Markets would be focused on inflation prints for October and beyond, as it will capture the impact of GST reductions—a complete pass-through of lower rates can reduce CPI by 100 basis points," said Anubhuti Sahay, economist at Standard Chartered Bank. “But we will need to await more clarity on food prices due to heavy rains and flooding in several parts of the country."

Earlier, the central bank had expected inflation to breach its medium-term 4% target by the fourth quarter of the current financial year. But GST rate cuts may lead to a downward revision in the projections.

Despite the moderate inflation outlook, economists do not expect the RBI to deliver another rate cut soon, given the frontloading of cuts in June and strong GDP growth of 7.8% in April-June.

“From a monetary policy perspective, stronger growth reduces the likelihood of additional RBI rate cuts," said CareEdge in a note on Monday. However, future rate cuts haven’t been completely ruled out yet, with growth expected to moderate to 6-6.5% in FY26 if the impact of US tariffs persists.

“This, coupled with potential downward pressure on inflation from GST rationalisation, may prompt further rate cuts," CareEdge added.