India’s retail inflation likely inched up to 2.2% in August: Mint poll
India's retail inflation likely rose in August but remained near the lower limit of the RBI's inflation target range. While heavy rains add risk to food prices, GST rate cuts are expected to offer some relief in the coming months.
India’s retail inflation likely inched up to 2.2% in August from 1.6% in July, driven by a modest rise in prices of select food items, even as low overall food inflation is expected to keep it near the lower end of the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation-target band, according to a Mint poll of 17 economists.