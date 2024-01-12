All eyes are on India's retail inflation print for December after the US consumer price inflation came in above expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s retail inflation, or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, data is expected today. Analysts and economists expect a mild rise in the December CPI print on elevated prices of pulses, tomatoes, and onions.

India's CPI-based inflation was at 4.87 per cent in October. However, it rebounded in November to a three-month high of 5.5 per cent.

Experts underscore elevated food prices likely have moved retail inflation higher last month. However, this is already discounted and is unlikely to have a significant impact on the market sentiment.

December CPI expectations Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services expects December CPI to come at 5.88 per cent while core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and fuel prices, may ease to 3.9 per cent.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers expects CPI inflation to notch up to 5.72 per cent in December 2023.

Global financial firm Barclays estimates that CPI inflation rose modestly in December to 5.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven higher mostly by unfavourable base effects.

Barclays expects core inflation to continue its moderating trend, slowing to 3.99 per cent year-on-year in December from 4.05 per cent in November.

According to a Mint poll of 19 economists, India’s retail inflation likely rose for the second straight month to 5.9 per cent in December 2023.

The predictions in the poll ranged between 5.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, with six economists expecting inflation to be at or above 6 per cent, the upper tolerance limit of the RBI's inflation-targeting mandate, Mint reported.

No early rate cuts? Meanwhile, the December US inflation number exceeded expectations, denting the hopes of an early rate cut by the US Fed.

As Reuters reported, data showed headline US CPI rose 0.3 per cent in December for an annual gain of 3.4 per cent. That was expected to be 0.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

"The US CPI inflation inching up to 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) is slightly negative from the global equity market perspective. The rate cut expected from the Fed in March this year may not materialise. It is likely to be postponed to June and, therefore, rate cut by the RBI MPC will also get delayed," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

