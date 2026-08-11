India retail inflation likely remained unchanged at 4.4% in July: Mint poll

India’s retail inflation likely held steady at 4.4% in July 2026 despite a broad-based increase in food prices, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists.
A favourable base, with Consumer Price Index (CPI)-linked inflation having eased from 2.3% in June 2025 to 1.6% in July 2025, helped offset some of the upward pressure from food prices.
Economists expect CPI inflation to come in between 4.3% and 4.6% in July, with all but two forecasting a marginal pick-up from the previous month. The median estimate, if realized, would mark the second consecutive month above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target.