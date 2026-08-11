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India retail inflation likely remained unchanged at 4.4% in July: Mint poll

Manjul Paul
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Most economists expect the headline reading to edge up from June, with higher food prices accounting for much of the upward pressure.
Most economists expect the headline reading to edge up from June, with higher food prices accounting for much of the upward pressure. (Reuters)
Summary

India’s retail inflation likely remained unchanged despite a broad-based increase in food prices, as a favourable base offset some of the upward pressure and underlying inflation remained contained.

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India’s retail inflation likely held steady at 4.4% in July 2026 despite a broad-based increase in food prices, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists.

India’s retail inflation likely held steady at 4.4% in July 2026 despite a broad-based increase in food prices, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists.

A favourable base, with Consumer Price Index (CPI)-linked inflation having eased from 2.3% in June 2025 to 1.6% in July 2025, helped offset some of the upward pressure from food prices.

A favourable base, with Consumer Price Index (CPI)-linked inflation having eased from 2.3% in June 2025 to 1.6% in July 2025, helped offset some of the upward pressure from food prices.

Economists expect CPI inflation to come in between 4.3% and 4.6% in July, with all but two forecasting a marginal pick-up from the previous month. The median estimate, if realized, would mark the second consecutive month above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target.

The official data is scheduled to be released on 12 August.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | RBI's latest MPC decision: an uneasy money policy?

Primary trigger

Most economists expect the headline reading to edge up from June, with higher food prices accounting for much of the upward pressure. The increase, however, is expected to be modest, leaving headline inflation broadly unchanged at 4.4%.

“CPI inflation is likely to remain unchanged in July, with upward pressure largely contained to food and fuel,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. Underlying price pressures, as reflected by core-core inflation, which excludes food, fuel and precious metals, remained low at 2.1% in July, only marginally higher than 2% in June, she added.

Food, which accounts for nearly 35% of the CPI basket, is particularly sensitive to monsoon-influenced supply conditions. “The improvement in monsoon activity during July, though, supported crop conditions, but did little to ease near-term supply concerns as the recovery remained uneven across states, and failed to contain the hike in food prices during the month,” said Kanika Pasricha, economist at Union Bank of India, in a report dated 6 August.

Also Read | Rural inflation is rising faster—and the problem isn't just food

Looking ahead, recent trends in monsoon rainfall and kharif sowing offer some comfort, but uncertainty remains over the monsoon’s performance through the rest of the 2026 season.

Despite flagging risks from uneven monsoon patterns and volatile global oil prices, the central bank lowered its full-year inflation forecast at its August monetary policy meeting to 5% from 5.1% earlier. It also cut its Q2 forecast to 4.7% from 5.1%, while retaining its Q3 projection at 5.9% and marginally raising its Q4 forecast to 5.5% from 5.4%.

With inflation expected to evolve more slowly than previously anticipated, at least through December, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has room to remain on hold for now. It kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth consecutive policy meeting.

The food-led nature of the inflationary pressure should keep the MPC in wait-and-watch mode, said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Group. He expects the repo rate to remain unchanged, with policy staying data-dependent and carrying a mildly hawkish bias.

Also Read | Monetary policy: it’s time for some tough talk by RBI on inflation
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Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

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Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia retail inflation likely remained unchanged at 4.4% in July: Mint poll

India retail inflation likely remained unchanged at 4.4% in July: Mint poll

Manjul Paul
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Most economists expect the headline reading to edge up from June, with higher food prices accounting for much of the upward pressure.
Most economists expect the headline reading to edge up from June, with higher food prices accounting for much of the upward pressure. (Reuters)
Summary

India’s retail inflation likely remained unchanged despite a broad-based increase in food prices, as a favourable base offset some of the upward pressure and underlying inflation remained contained.

Gift this article

India’s retail inflation likely held steady at 4.4% in July 2026 despite a broad-based increase in food prices, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists.

India’s retail inflation likely held steady at 4.4% in July 2026 despite a broad-based increase in food prices, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists.

A favourable base, with Consumer Price Index (CPI)-linked inflation having eased from 2.3% in June 2025 to 1.6% in July 2025, helped offset some of the upward pressure from food prices.

A favourable base, with Consumer Price Index (CPI)-linked inflation having eased from 2.3% in June 2025 to 1.6% in July 2025, helped offset some of the upward pressure from food prices.

Economists expect CPI inflation to come in between 4.3% and 4.6% in July, with all but two forecasting a marginal pick-up from the previous month. The median estimate, if realized, would mark the second consecutive month above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target.

The official data is scheduled to be released on 12 August.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | RBI's latest MPC decision: an uneasy money policy?

Primary trigger

Most economists expect the headline reading to edge up from June, with higher food prices accounting for much of the upward pressure. The increase, however, is expected to be modest, leaving headline inflation broadly unchanged at 4.4%.

“CPI inflation is likely to remain unchanged in July, with upward pressure largely contained to food and fuel,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. Underlying price pressures, as reflected by core-core inflation, which excludes food, fuel and precious metals, remained low at 2.1% in July, only marginally higher than 2% in June, she added.

Food, which accounts for nearly 35% of the CPI basket, is particularly sensitive to monsoon-influenced supply conditions. “The improvement in monsoon activity during July, though, supported crop conditions, but did little to ease near-term supply concerns as the recovery remained uneven across states, and failed to contain the hike in food prices during the month,” said Kanika Pasricha, economist at Union Bank of India, in a report dated 6 August.

Also Read | Rural inflation is rising faster—and the problem isn't just food

Looking ahead, recent trends in monsoon rainfall and kharif sowing offer some comfort, but uncertainty remains over the monsoon’s performance through the rest of the 2026 season.

Despite flagging risks from uneven monsoon patterns and volatile global oil prices, the central bank lowered its full-year inflation forecast at its August monetary policy meeting to 5% from 5.1% earlier. It also cut its Q2 forecast to 4.7% from 5.1%, while retaining its Q3 projection at 5.9% and marginally raising its Q4 forecast to 5.5% from 5.4%.

With inflation expected to evolve more slowly than previously anticipated, at least through December, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has room to remain on hold for now. It kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth consecutive policy meeting.

The food-led nature of the inflationary pressure should keep the MPC in wait-and-watch mode, said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Group. He expects the repo rate to remain unchanged, with policy staying data-dependent and carrying a mildly hawkish bias.

Also Read | Monetary policy: it’s time for some tough talk by RBI on inflation
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia retail inflation likely remained unchanged at 4.4% in July: Mint poll
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