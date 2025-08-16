The week in charts: Inflation relief, oil switch, Perplexity’s offer for Chrome
Summary
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India’s retail inflation hitting an eight-year low in July, plans to divest stakes in public sector banks, the revision in minimum monthly balance requirement by ICICI Bank, to Perplexity’s bid to purchase Chrome, here are this week’s news in numbers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story