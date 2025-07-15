Behind the dip: Unpacking June's low inflation print, in 5 charts
India’s retail inflation fell to a six-year low in June, driven by sliding food prices and a favourable base effect. And the easing cycle may not be over yet.
India’s retail inflation eased for the eighth consecutive month in June—the longest such streak since at least January 2014. This would offer some relief to the Reserve Bank of India, which until last fiscal year had struggled to keep inflation anchored near its medium-term target of 4.0% for six years. Mint unpacks the key trends behind the latest inflation data.