Behind the dip: Unpacking June's low inflation print, in 5 charts

However, this was not limited to just core items like gold, silver, health and education but also included many food items like fruits, rice and packaged products. These items accounted for about 76% weightage in the inflation basket. More worryingly, 54 items out of 291 recorded over 6% inflation in June, accounting for 10% of the basket. Once the base effect fades, the downward pull of food, particularly vegetables, will stop.