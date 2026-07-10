India inflation likely rose to 4.2% in June: Mint poll

India’s retail inflation likely rose to 4.2% in June 2026 from 3.9% in May, as the full-month impact of petrol and diesel price hikes along with a pick-up in food inflation driven by perishables, kept prices elevated, according to the median estimate of 18 economists polled by Mint.
Economists expect Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to come in between 3.9% and 4.4% in June, with all but one forecasting it at or above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4%. If the median estimate is realised, it would mark the first reading above the target under the revised CPI series with 2024 as the base year.
The official data is scheduled to be released on 13 July.