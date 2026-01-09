India retail inflation likely inched up to 1.6% in December: Mint poll
As food deflation eases and base effects fades, the inflation print in December could likely be the highest in four months and mark the end of ultra-low price trend witnessed across most of 2025.
India’s retail inflation likely inched up to 1.6% in December from 0.7% in November, driven by shallower deflation in food items and the fading impact of a favourable base effect, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists. This would mark what economists describe as the final month of the country’s ultra-low inflation.