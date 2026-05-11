India inflation likely rose to 3.8% in April as food prices hardened: Mint poll

Manjul Paul
2 min read11 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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India’s retail inflation rose to 3.4% in March from 3.21% in February due to higher food and energy prices amid West Asia tensions. (Pixabay)
Summary
Economists expect CPI inflation to move closer to the RBI’s 4% target amid rising edible oil, vegetable and energy costs, though no immediate rate action is seen.

India’s retail inflation likely rose to 3.8% in April from 3.4% in March, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 4% as food prices firmed up across key categories and favourable base effects continued to fade, according to the median estimate of 20 economists polled by Mint. Official data is due on 12 May.

Economists expect Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for April to print between 3.5% and 4.2%, with all respondents anticipating further firming under the revised CPI series with 2024 as the base year.

India’s retail inflation had risen to 3.4% in March from 3.21% in February, driven by higher food and energy prices amid tensions in West Asia.

“CPI inflation is expected to rise in April 2026 from March, largely on account of hardening food and beverages inflation led by edible oils, vegetables, and readymade food segments,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ratings agency Icra Ltd.

Also Read | A decade of inflation targeting: this regime can be tweaked for the better

Economists at Societe Generale said simultaneous increases in vegetable and edible oil prices tend to broaden food inflation pressures, raising the risk of spillovers into headline inflation. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly 35% of the CPI basket, has steadily accelerated from 2.1% in January to 3.9% in March.

Global impact

Food inflation is also being amplified by rising global commodity prices amid supply-chain disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and elevated freight costs. The United Nations’ global food price index in April touched its highest level in more than three years, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Economists said core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, is likely to have remained broadly stable in April, aided by softer gold prices. However, it may have inched up on the back of higher restaurant and transport costs linked to commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Beyond food, economists warned that the inflation outlook remains exposed to upside risks from elevated crude oil prices, adverse weather, and geopolitical tensions.

Also Read | Are rising global fertilizer prices tightening India’s policy rope?

Brent crude has traded above $100 a barrel for much of the past two months, although the government has refrained from raising domestic retail petrol and diesel prices. Anubhuti Sahay, head of India economics research at Standard Chartered Bank, said the scope for retail fuel price increases may widen now that key state elections are over, potentially pushing headline inflation above the RBI’s 4% target.

Weather-related risks from a potentially deficient southwest monsoon and emerging El Niño conditions are also clouding the inflation outlook for the coming months—factors the RBI has flagged as upside risks. According to minutes of the central bank’s latest monetary policy meeting released on 22 April, CPI inflation is projected to average 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (FY27) before rising to 4.4% in the second quarter. Even so, economists do not expect an immediate change in policy rates.

“While a rate hike solely to contain inflation looks unlikely, it could materialize if the rupee experiences sharper depreciation,” added Sahay.

Also Read | Rural job demand under MGNREGS falls by over a third in April

About the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experience turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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