India inflation likely rose to 4.1% in May: Mint poll

India’s retail inflation likely rose to 4.1% in May from 3.5% in April, slightly above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% medium-term target, as prices of key food items and fuel products climbed during the month, according to the median estimate of 16 economists polled by Mint.
Economists expect Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to range between 3.9% and 4.4% in May. The median estimate, if realized, would mark the first breach of the central bank's midpoint target under the revised CPI series with 2024 as the base year.
The official data is scheduled for release on 12 June.
Food is expected to be the main driver of inflation, with Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank, pointing to higher prices of perishables including vegetables, edible oils, cereals, pulses and milk. Heatwave conditions in parts of the country have also added to price pressures.