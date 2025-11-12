Retail inflation plunges to record low of 0.25% in October

India’s retail inflation plunged to a record low of 0.25% in October from 1.44% the previous month, thanks to the statistical effect of a favourable base and continued decline in food inflation.

The latest print is broadly in line with the median estimate of 0.3% by 16 economists in a Mint poll.

This is the third time in four months that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has come in below the lower tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% target band. However, economists expect inflation to bottom out in October and begin to see a rise as the base effect fades.

The decline in inflation in October was led by deeper deflation in food items. Inflation for food items, which account for nearly 40% of the inflation basket and have a heavy influence on the headline inflation, plunged to -5.02% from -2.33% in September. The sharp decline was led by vegetables and pulses and products, inflation for which came in at -27.57% and -16.15, respectively.

On the other hand, the sharp rise in gold inflation to 57.83% in October from 46.99% the previous month put upward pressure on core inflation, which economists said needs to be monitored closely.

The current print is sharply lower than the RBI’s inflation projection of 1.8% for October-December quarter. This means that unless inflation rises sharply in the next two months, it may end the third quarter undershooting the central bank’s forecast again.

Despite the current low trajectory, RBI’s projections, given in early October, see inflation shooting up sharply to 4.0% in January-March quarter and then further to 4.5% in April-June quarter of 2026-27.