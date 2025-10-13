Retail inflation cools to over eight-year low of 1.54% in September on cheaper vegetables, pulses

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation cooled to 1.54% in September from 2.07% the previous month, marking the lowest reading since June 2017, mainly due to the statistical effect of a favourable base and driven by lower prices of vegetables and pulses.
This is broadly in line with the economists’ projection of 1.5% in a Mint poll. With this, inflation has slipped below the lower tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 2-6% target band for the second time in three months. However, since this is largely driven by the base effect, it is unlikely to be a cause for concern.
In September 2024, food inflation had jumped to 9.2% from 5.7% the previous month, creating a favourable base this year.
As such, food inflation declined to -2.28% in September from -0.64% in August. Apart from the base effect, the fall in prices of vegetables and pulses helped pull headline inflation down. Food makes up nearly 40% of the inflation basket and has a heavy influence on the headline inflation.
The latest print has taken the average for July-September to 1.74%, broadly in line with the RBI’s latest projection of 1.8% for the quarter. The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) earlier this month sharply revised down its projections as inflation undershot its expectations in earlier months.
Moreover, benign food prices and the impact of goods and services tax (GST) cuts are expected to exert downward pressure on prices. Inflation in the current quarter is also expected to be below 2% limit, at 1.8%, before rising to 4% in the last quarter on the base effect turning unfavourable.
