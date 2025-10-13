Retail inflation cools to over eight-year low of 1.54% in September on cheaper vegetables, pulses

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation cooled to 1.54% in September from 2.07% the previous month, marking the lowest reading since June 2017, mainly due to the statistical effect of a favourable base and driven by lower prices of vegetables and pulses.

This is broadly in line with the economists’ projection of 1.5% in a Mint poll. With this, inflation has slipped below the lower tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 2-6% target band for the second time in three months. However, since this is largely driven by the base effect, it is unlikely to be a cause for concern.

In September 2024, food inflation had jumped to 9.2% from 5.7% the previous month, creating a favourable base this year.

As such, food inflation declined to -2.28% in September from -0.64% in August. Apart from the base effect, the fall in prices of vegetables and pulses helped pull headline inflation down. Food makes up nearly 40% of the inflation basket and has a heavy influence on the headline inflation.

The latest print has taken the average for July-September to 1.74%, broadly in line with the RBI’s latest projection of 1.8% for the quarter. The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) earlier this month sharply revised down its projections as inflation undershot its expectations in earlier months.

