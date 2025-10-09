Inflation likely eased to 1.5% in September on base effect, low food prices: Mint poll
Retail inflation likely slipped below the lower bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% target band in September, but this may reverse by the January-March quarter.
India's retail inflation is likely to have cooled to 1.5% in September from 2.1% in August, mainly due to the statistical effect of a favourable base and easing of prices in some food items, according to 16 economists polled by Mint. The partial impact of cuts in goods and services (GST) cuts in the latter part of the month may have also helped.