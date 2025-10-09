“This moderation is due to a favourable base effect from last year’s spike in food prices and the current decline in some food items such as vegetables and pulses," Aditya Vyas, chief economist, STCI Primary Dealer Limited.

As such, economists expect food and beverage inflation to revert to the deflationary zone again in September. In August, after recording deflation for two months, the group had posted a mild rise of 0.05%.

Despite the benign headline inflation trend, economists have noted that core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, could face price pressures."As GST cuts took effect in the latter part of the month, their partial impact could be seen in the inflation data," said Abhishek Upadhyay, economist at ICICI Securities. “On the other hand, gold prices rose sharply over the month in rupee terms, which is expected to limit the inflation decline," Upadhyay added.