The week in charts: Retail inflation, Tesla in India, Paytm shares
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
India’s retail inflation eased again in June, marking the longest streak of decline in at least a decade. Meanwhile, Tesla has launched its first showroom in India, and Paytm shares surged past the ₹1,000 mark after a gap of over six months amid strong market momentum.