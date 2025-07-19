The week in charts: Retail inflation, Tesla in India, Paytm shares

Jane jinx

₹4,843 crore: That’s the amount Jane Street has deposited in an escrow account to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) interim order in the alleged index manipulation case in an effort towards regaining market access in India. As per a clause in the order, the trading ban should be lifted once this deposit is verified, a Mint report said. While the move signals progress, Sebi has yet to confirm compliance. Legal experts say the process is typically swift but not instant. Jane Street remains under investigation, with regulators maintaining heightened scrutiny over its future trading activity.