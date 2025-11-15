The week in charts: Inflation at record low, US flight disruptions, climate concerns
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India’s retail inflation hitting a record low in October, shutdown in the US hitting flight operations, India’s decision to roll back curbs on rice exports leading to a decline in global prices, a marked decline in demand for employment under rural jobs guarantee programme, and what is keeping India from achieving climate-related goals—here’s this week’s news in numbers.
Inflation plunge