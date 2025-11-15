The Food and Agriculture Organization’s rice price index was up 24.7% year-on-year in January 2023, and rose another 13% by January 2024, when the curbs were largely in place. Since then, it has fallen 31%, including a 13% decline in 2025 till October. Numbers talk 13: The number of people killed in a blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday. The Indian government declared the high-intensity blast a "terrorist incident," and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case. Over 40: The number of IndiGo’s grounded planes whose faulty engines are set to be replaced by Pratt & Whitney by the end of June 2026. It is expected to reduce the carrier’s reliance on costly leased planes to offset the nearly 10% unused aircraft in its fleet. ₹45,060: The outlay for two initiatives that the Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday to strengthen India’s export ecosystem and ease liquidity pressures for exporters. The decision comes at a time when Indian exporters are facing steep 50% US tariffs.