Home / Economy / India retains 3rd spot in Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in Nov

India retains 3rd spot in Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in Nov

1 min read . 28 Dec 2022Tanay Sukumar
Photo: Mint

The Philippines topped the list, up from third in October, and Thailand stood second. India kept its third spot as GDP data for September quarter outshone peers

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 57, the Philippines topped the EM league table in November. Thailand emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.

Top 3 countries

The Philippines topped the list, up from third in October, as the peso performed well as compared to peers, and manufacturing PMI was strong.

Thailand stood second, riding on an impressive rise in its currency against the dollar and as inflation saw a decline.

India retained its third spot as GDP data for September quarter outshone peers. Manufacturing PMI was the highest among the 10 EMs.

View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
