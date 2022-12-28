India retains 3rd spot in Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in Nov

India retains 3rd spot in Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in Nov1 min read . 28 Dec 2022
The Philippines topped the list, up from third in October, and Thailand stood second. India kept its third spot as GDP data for September quarter outshone peers
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 57, the Philippines topped the EM league table in November. Thailand emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.
Top 3 countries
The Philippines topped the list, up from third in October, as the peso performed well as compared to peers, and manufacturing PMI was strong.
Thailand stood second, riding on an impressive rise in its currency against the dollar and as inflation saw a decline.
India retained its third spot as GDP data for September quarter outshone peers. Manufacturing PMI was the highest among the 10 EMs.
