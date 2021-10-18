India retains advantage over EM peers, but stuck at second rank behind Russia

In September, India made great strides on the inflation front, even as other EM peers, including Russia, continued their struggle with soaring retail prices. The recent moderation, aided by base effect and declining food prices, has allowed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep the repo rate at record-low levels. Inflation, which came in at 4.4% in September, is projected to remain within the RBI’s tolerance band this year. This gives India an advantage over other EMs such as Brazil and Russia, which have already started hiking interest rates. The RBI did embark upon policy normalization earlier this month to absorb excess liquidity from the system, but its general tone remained dovish.

