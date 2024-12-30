India retains second spot among emerging markets in November, trails China: Mint tracker
Summary
- India’s economic activity remained strong, winning it the second rank among its emerging market peers, but poor performance by the stock market and exports kept it behind China.
India retained its second rank among emerging market peers in November, driven by a modest depreciation in the rupee, robust manufacturing activity, and steady GDP growth, according to Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker. However, a weaker stock market performance, a decline in exports, and an unfavourable inflation reading prevented India from clinching the top spot.