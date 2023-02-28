India retains third spot on Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker
- Thailand topped the list, up from fourth in December 2022, and the Philippines stood second
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 68, Thailand topped the EM league table in January. The Philippines and India came second and third, respectively.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×