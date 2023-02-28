Home / Economy / India retains third spot on Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 68, Thailand topped the EM league table in January. The Philippines and India came second and third, respectively.

Top countries

Thailandled the charts, gaining three spots with the best manufacturing PMI, and top-notch performance in the forex and stock markets.

The Philippinesslipped one spot to second despite the best GDP growth in the December quarter.

Indiaretained its third spot. Exports shrank, and stock markets declined. However, PMI was among the best.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
x