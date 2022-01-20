India retains top slot in emerging markets table in Dec

Inflation continued to stay high across EMs as pent-up demand unlocked and disruptions in production and supply chains continued. This is prompting the normalization of monetary policy as more countries join the rate-hiking club. Some easing of supply chain disruptions and shipping charges is underway, but the waning of pandemic-induced inflation is expected to be delayed until the latter part of 2022, as the Reserve Bank of India said in its latest bulletin. In India, retail inflation shot up to 5.6% in December as the base effect waned.