India retains top spot among EMs for 5th straight month; Brazil second1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 04:11 PM IST
India topped the emerging markets league table for the fifth straight month in July, boosted by a strong stock market performance and PMI reading
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 75, India topped the EM league table in July. Brazil and the Philippines were second and third, respectively.