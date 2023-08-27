India retains top spot among EMs for 5th straight month; Brazil second

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 75, India topped the EM league table in July. Brazil and the Philippines were second and third, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top countries India retained its top spot for the fifth month in a row as its stock markets and PMI reading outshone peers. June-quarter GDP data is yet to be released.

Brazil kept its second rank with highest import cover. CPI inflation remained under control, and stock markets performed well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Philippines jumped up two places to the third spot with positive growth in exports. Forex performance was good and inflation stayed moderate.

(Graphics: Mint)