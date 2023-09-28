comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 28 2023 13:21:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 -0.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 198.75 -0.28%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,545.8 -1.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.75 -0.25%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,551.7 -2.42%
Business News/ Economy / India retains top spot among EMs for 6th straight month; China second
Back

India retains top spot among EMs for 6th straight month; China second

 Payal Bhattacharya

With a composite score of 73 out of 100, India topped Mint's emerging markets league table in August. China and Mexico were second and third, respectively.

India topped the league table for the sixth straight month with the highest real GDP growth in the June quarter. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
India topped the league table for the sixth straight month with the highest real GDP growth in the June quarter. (File Photo: AFP)

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets* based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 73, India topped the EM league table in August. China and Mexico were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the league table for the sixth straight month with the highest real GDP growth in the June quarter and PMI reading exceeding peers'.

China climbed two places despite slowdown fears. Inflation remained under control and though lower-than-expected, GDP growth was among the best.

Mexico jumped three spots to the third in August, with a relatively controlled drop in its currency, and inflation, too, in check.

(Graphics; Mint)
View Full Image
(Graphics; Mint)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 01:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App