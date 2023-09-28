India retains top spot among EMs for 6th straight month; China second

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets* based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 73, India topped the EM league table in August. China and Mexico were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the league table for the sixth straight month with the highest real GDP growth in the June quarter and PMI reading exceeding peers'.

China climbed two places despite slowdown fears. Inflation remained under control and though lower-than-expected, GDP growth was among the best.

Mexico jumped three spots to the third in August, with a relatively controlled drop in its currency, and inflation, too, in check.

