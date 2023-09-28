India retains top spot among EMs for 6th straight month; China second
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets* based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 73, India topped the EM league table in August. China and Mexico were second and third, respectively.