India held its top spot in Mint’s emerging market tracker for the fourth consecutive month in July, posting a composite score of 66 out of 100. Its robust macroeconomic fundamentals, driven by strong GDP growth and a resilient manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, kept it ahead of peers.

The rupee dipped slightly, down 0.3% month-on-month (m-o-m), but stock markets remained steady, with market capitalization rising 2.2% m-o-m. While exports grew 7.2%, India lagged several peers on this metric.

China retained second place with a composite score of 62. Growth momentum and stock market performance remained stable, while a high import cover of 15.9 months underscored its external resilience. A broadly stable currency and strong financial buffers continue to support its position in the EM rankings.

Thailand climbed two spots to third, scoring 60. Unlike India and China, Thailand’s GDP growth was modest, but the economy was powered by surging exports, up 15.5% year-on-year, and a manufacturing PMI of 51.9, indicating steady factory activity. Inflation remained subdued at 0.7%, while its currency gained slightly.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators: real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement, and stock market.

The rankings are provisional as the scores will get updated once all latest data is available.

Methodology note: The tracker is a monthly summary of economic activity across nine large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. Latest available data is used. On each indicator, the best-performing economy gets a score of 100, the worst one gets zero, and the others get linearly-interpolated relative scores. A country's composite index score is the simple average of its seven indicator scores.

Earlier, the tracker had a 10th country, Russia, but it has been dropped temporarily as some data has not been reliably available since the Ukraine war began.