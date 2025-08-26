India retains top spot in Mint’s emerging markets tracker; China, Thailand hold steady
India topped the EM rankings again, driven by resilient fundamentals. China’s stock market strength and Thailand’s export surge kept them among the top three.
India held its top spot in Mint’s emerging market tracker for the fourth consecutive month in July, posting a composite score of 66 out of 100. Its robust macroeconomic fundamentals, driven by strong GDP growth and a resilient manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, kept it ahead of peers.