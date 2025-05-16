India to revamp rice cultivation technique to save water, cut labour costs, reduce methane emissions
Vijay C. Roy , Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 16 May 2025, 02:32 PM IST
SummaryThe direct seeding technique is capable of reducing water consumption by up to 35% and cutting methane emissions by 30%. It will benefit states with water-stressed regions and overexploited aquifers – Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh – and parts of eastern India.
New Delhi: India is changing the way rice is cultivated in the country.
