India eases rice export norms to tap non-EU European markets
Summary
The exemption will be in force for six months, until 2 April 2026, and will benefit exporters targeting markets such as Turkey, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Moldova, and other non-EU, non-EFTA European destinations.
New Delhi: As part of its strategy to diversify exports amid US tariff headwinds, the government has drawn up a plan to boost rice shipments to non-EU (European Union) European countries by easing inspection norms.
