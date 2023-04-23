Home / Economy / India rises to 2nd spot in Mint EM tracker’s latest update
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets* based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 67, China topped the EM league table in March. India and the Philippines were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

Chinaled the charts for the second straight month. Inflation was the lowest and exports growth the strongest.

Indiarose from fourth to second, led by the best PMI score, cooling inflation, and controlled forex movement.

The Philippinesslipped one spot to third due to poor stocks performance. Key data such as exports for March are not yet in.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanay Sukumar
Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
